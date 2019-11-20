Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Sidelined Wednesday

Samuel (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

On the heels of back-to-back 100-yard performances, Samuel has become a go-to option for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It hasn't hurt that George Kittle (knee/ankle) has been sidelined during that stretch, while Emmanuel Sanders played through a rib cartilage injury this past Sunday against the Cardinals. Samuel joined that duo as a non-participant Wednesday due to a shoulder issue, and ensuing practice sessions should help to parse out the pass-catching pecking order.

