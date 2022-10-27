Samuel (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Samuel has yet to mix into drills during Week 8 prep, which also can be said for fellow wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hamstring). There's been no word from coach Kyle Shanahan or the 49ers regarding Samuel's potential to play (or not) Sunday at the Rams, but Friday's practice report may give some insight into the breakdown of San Francisco's receiving corps this weekend. Currently, Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray are the healthy options at the position on the active roster.