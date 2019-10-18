49ers' Deebo Samuel: Sitting out Week 7
Samuel (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Samuel will be idle for the first time this season after the groin injury prevented him from practicing in any fashion Wednesday through Friday. His absence may result in Jordan Matthews dressing for the first time as a 49er, though Kendrick Bourne seems to be the most likely candidate to see more regular work in three-receiver formations alongside Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis.
