Samuel is not present Monday for the start of San Francisco's OTAs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Samuel reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers back in April, but it appears that the team still hopes to work out a long-term deal that would keep the versatile wideout around for the future. Given that Samuel's contract situation still remains unresolved, it's unsurprising to see him hold out from voluntary team activities. The 26-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie contract, and wherever he ends up signing his next deal, Samuel is no doubt destined for a lucrative payday.