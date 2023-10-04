Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Samuel (knee/ribs) will be limited at practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel was able to play through knee and rib injuries this past Sunday against the Cardinals, logging his typical share (87 percent) of the offensive snaps. However, he wasn't targeted by quarterback Brock Purdy and was contained to just three carries for six yards. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Shanahan called Samuel "day-to-day" Monday, so the wide receiver appears to be in a similar spot as he was during Week 4 prep.