Samuel is in uniform for Saturday's preseason contest against the Broncos, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Brock Purdy slated to see his first game action since he injured his right throwing elbow in last season's NFC Championship Game loss at Philadelphia, he's expected to have his top two wide receivers available in Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. In the coming campaign, Samuel will be looking to bounce back after managing just 864 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 13 appearances in 2022.