Samuel caught six of seven targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams. He added two yards on two rushing attempts.

Samuel broke multiple tackles and eluded seemingly every member of Los Angeles' defense on his 57-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, most notably making Jalen Ramsey miss 1-on-1 before sauntering into the end zone. Deebo continued to show off his skills after the catch throughout the night, rumbling for 29 more yards on a screen pass to convert a 3rd-and-9 in the fourth quarter. Samuel's receiving yardage total has climbed with each passing game heading into a Week 5 trip to Carolina.