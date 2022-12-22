Samuel (knee/ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice but was seen doing some jogging and running off to the side during the media-access portion of the session, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel will be sidelined for a second straight game this Saturday against the Commanders, but based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a left MCL sprain and a left ankle sprain, he looks as though he'll have a chance to make it back for the 49ers' Week 17 game against the Raiders on Jan. 1. In order to put himself in consideration to play in Las Vegas, Samuel will presumably need to prove his health during the 49ers' trio of practices next Wednesday through Friday. While Samuel is out for the upcoming weekend, the 49ers will turn to Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud to pick up snaps at receiver alongside Brandon Aiyuk.