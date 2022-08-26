Samuel didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 17-0 loss to the Texans.
It was a sluggish night for the San Francisco offense top to bottom, and the three drives with starting quarterback Trey Lance under center were no exception. Samuel started alongside Lance, but they failed to connect on a deep pass on the opening possession. Lance is unproven, but Samuel's unparalleled ability to gain yardage after the catch should allow him to thrive regardless of whether Lance ultimately proves to be an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo.