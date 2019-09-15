49ers' Deebo Samuel: Sticks as starter
Samuel was warming up with the 49ers' first-team offense Sunday and is expected to remain in the starting lineup against the Bengals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Samuel drew the start at receiver opposite downfield threat Marquise Goodwin in the Week 1 with over the Buccaneers, finishing with three grabs for 17 yards while playing 88 percent of the offensive snaps. While the rookie will retain his starting spot in Week 2, coach Kyle Shanahan already indicated Friday that the Samuel is likely headed for a downturn in snaps. With that in mind, expect Dante Pettis to have an enhanced role in the game plan after logging only two snaps in the season opener.
