49ers' Deebo Samuel: Still limited at practice

Samuel (groin) was limited in practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the cap on his practice reps this week, Samuel is expected to be back Sunday against the Panthers following a one-game absence. It remains to be seen whether the 49ers will remove his injury designation Friday, or 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories