Samuel (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samuel emerged from Week 12 action with what was listed as a quad issue, but coach Kyle Shanahan revealed last Friday that the wide receiver actually is dealing with a deep thigh bruise. Considering he's been tagged with the same health concern this week, it's safe to assume the issue has lingered and may result in Samuel logging a similar practice regimen (LP/DNP/LP) this time around. Friday's injury report again may leave him questionable to suit up Week 14, so his status will be one to monitor ahead of Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.
