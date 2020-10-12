Samuel caught two of eight targets for 19 yards and gained three yards on one carry during Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Samuel tied for the team lead in targets but managed just 9.5 yards on a pair of grabs. He struggled against a talented Miami secondary and wasn't aided by lackluster quarterback play from both Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard. The lone positive was the fact that Samuel received so many looks in just his second game back after recovering from a summer foot injury. After totaling just 67 scrimmage yards in his first two contests, he will look to get going next Sunday against the Rams.