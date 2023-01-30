Samuel caught three of six targets for 33 yards and rushed six times for a loss of nine yards (one fumble lost) in Sunday's 31-7 playoff loss to the Eagles.

Samuel's production fell off quickly in this contest after starter Brock Purdy injured his throwing elbow in the first quarter. With no threat of a passing game in the second half, Philadelphia's defense was able to sell out and blow up the dual-threat superstar in the backfield routinely, resulting in his worst rushing performance to date. Samuel finishes the year with 864 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns across 13 regular season games. The 27-year-old's overall numbers came back down to Earth following his standout 2021 season, most notably his 11.3 yards per catch which marked a new low for his career. Samuel will hope for better health for both himself and whoever starts under center for the 49ers in 2023.