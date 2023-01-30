Samuel caught three of six targets for 33 yards and rushed six times for a loss of nine yards (one fumble lost) in Sunday's 31-7 playoff loss to the Eagles.

Samuel's production fell off quickly in this contest after starter Brock Purdy injured his throwing elbow in the first quarter. With no threat of a passing game for much of the contest, Philadelphia's defense was able to sell out and blow up the dual-threat superstar in the backfield routinely, resulting in his worst rushing performance to date. Samuel finished the year with 864 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns across 13 regular-season games. The 27-year-old's overall numbers came back down to Earth following his standout 2021 season, most notably his 11.3 yards per catch, which marked a new low for his career. Samuel will hope for better health for both himself and whoever starts under center for the 49ers in 2023.