Samuel brought in six of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown, rushed once for 12 yards and returned two kickoffs for 74 yards during the 49ers' 27-7 Week 1 win over the Rams in Melbourne, Australia.

The versatile Samuel made a splash in his return to the 49ers following a one-year stint with the Commanders, tying for the team lead in receptions and for runner-up status in targets as well with new teammate Mike Evans. Samuel's production was boosted by the second-quarter exit of De'Zhaun Stribling due to an ankle injury, and the highlight of the former's performance came when he recorded a 15-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter by mirroring Brock Purdy's movement across the field as the quarterback extended the play. Samuel's Week 1 usage implied he'll fill the same type of diverse role he previously thrived in within head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, and the veteran receiver is likely to remain busy in a Week 2 home matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 20.