49ers' Deebo Samuel: Suffers apparent quad injury

Samuel suffered an apparent quad injury late in Sunday's victory over the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel was targeted five times and caught three passes for 18 yards -- while adding a one-yard carry -- before leaving the contest in the fourth quarter. He will undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

