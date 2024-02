Samuel is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Samuel pulled up in the middle of a route in the third quarter and received attention from the trainers on the field. He was able to walk to the sideline without assistance and has since been examined in the blue tent. His absence would be a big blow to the San Francisco offense, with Jauan Jennings likely to be asked to step up in Samuel's absence.