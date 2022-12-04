Samuel (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Dolphins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The 49ers managed Samuel's practice reps this week while he tended to what was listed as a quadriceps injury. After he participated in a limited capacity both Wednesday and Friday while sitting out Thursday, he was given a questionable tag for Week 13 action. Samuel was in line to be a game-time call, but he made significant strides in his recovery through a deep thigh bruise, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and Samuel now has been confirmed as available Sunday. San Francisco is playing its first game of Elijah Mitchell's second stint on IR due to an MCL sprain, so Samuel may mix into the backfield alongside Christian McCaffrey in addition to his duties as a pass catcher.
