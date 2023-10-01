Samuel (knee/ribs) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Samuel emerged from the 49ers' Week 3 win against the Giants with sore ribs, but a knee injury seemingly was the reason his status was in question for Week 4. The health concerns capped him to one limited session this week, but his fortunes turned for the better after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported early Sunday that the wide receiver was in line to play. With Samuel available to San Francisco's offense, he and Brandon Aiyuk will be among the top pass catchers for quarterback Brock Purdy along with RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle on Sunday.