49ers' Deebo Samuel: Suiting up Sunday

Samuel (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday versus the Packers.

Samuel didn't take contact during his two limited practices this week, but his shoulder injury isn't severe enough to keep him sidelined from actual games. With Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) available as well, the 49ers have the usual suspects operating at wide receiver, which could be a fruitful endeavor with George Kittle (knee/ankle) back in action but potentially limited. In the two contests that Kittle missed, Samuel erupted for 100 yards both times en route to a combined line of 16-246-0 on 21 targets.

