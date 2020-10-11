Samuel (illness) is listed as active Sunday versus the Dolphins.
Absent from practice Thursday and Friday with an illness, Samuel entered the weekend with a cloud hanging over his availability. That said, there was an expectation that he'd suit up Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and he'll do just that. In his season debut last Sunday against the Eagles, Samuel logged 34 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps en route to four touches for 45 yards. He'll look to get closer to the 67-percent snap share from his rookie 2019 campaign as he gets more into football shape.