Samuel (foot) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The explosive wideout is now set to play Sunday night meaning both Samuel and George Kittle (knee) will be together on the field for the first time all season. It's reasonable to assume the 49ers might ease Samuel back into game shape, particularly with the team heavily favored against a dysfunctional Eagles roster at the moment, but with Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) both absent from the equation, it's possible the offense might be forced to utilize the second-year player more than it might like. Expect a slight regression from Brandon Aiyuk (eight touches, 101 total yards and a touchdown in Week 3) with both Kittle and Samuel now officially back in the fold.
