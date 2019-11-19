Play

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Tending to shoulder injury

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel emerged from Sunday's 36-26 win versus the Cardinals with a shoulder injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel missed some time in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game but still finished as the 49ers' leading wide receiver in terms of offensive snap share (79 percent), catches (eight), targets (10) and receiving yards (134). With an injury in tow, his status will be one to watch as the week rolls along, but there doesn't seem to be much worry about his availability for a Week 12 showdown with the Packers.

