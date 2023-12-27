Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel will be limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a sprained neck, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

The 49ers emerged from Monday's 33-19 loss to the Ravens with a number of high-profile injuries, but Samuel's concern wasn't revealed until Wednesday. He'll thus have two more chances to get back to full before the team potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game at Washington.