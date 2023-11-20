Samuel caught three of four targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Buccaneers.

The 49ers' target tree was incredibly narrow in this one, as only four players caught passes with Samuel coming in fourth in that group. He still managed to post his second-highest yardage total of the season thanks to a 40-yard grab in the third quarter that helped set up the team's final points of the day. Samuel's had a disappointing first half of the season, but if he can stay healthy he could put together a productive run given San Francisco's favorable closing schedule, which includes a trip to Seattle in Week 12.