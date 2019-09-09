49ers' Deebo Samuel: Three grabs in pro debut
Samuel brought in all three of his targets for 17 yards in the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.
Samuel's three grabs actually checked in second behind only George Kittle for the 49ers on the afternoon, although the rookie did lose his grip on the ball at the Buccaneers' 25-yard line late in the second quarter to short-circuit what would have almost certainly been a point-generating possession. Samuel notably drew even with more experienced options Kendrick Bourne and Marquise Goodwin in targets, and he outpaced Dante Pettis by a pair of looks. Coach Kyle Shanahan seems content with spreading the ball pretty evenly among his various receivers, so it could be difficult to trust Samuel's production week to week, with his first-year status only making things murkier.
