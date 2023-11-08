Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (shoulder) will be a "full go" at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel sustained a hairline fracture in his left shoulder during the 49ers' Week 6 loss in Cleveland, which kept him sidelined for the team's next two games. He was expected to miss at least that much time, and with the benefit of a Week 9 bye, he seemed back to his normal self at Monday's informal session, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. With an uncapped session on tap Wednesday, Samuel is set to resume his status as one of San Francisco's top playmakers on offense. In five games prior to suffering the current health concern, he notched 20 catches (on 31 targets) for 302 yards and one touchdown and 16 carries for 84 yards and another score.