Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (hamstring) is expected to be a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel's listing on the 49ers' first Week 10 injury report will confirm as much, but after sitting out Week 8 due to a hamstring issue, the team's Week 9 bye appears to have him on the precipice of a return. With the arrival of Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco and Elijah Mitchell (knee) potentially coming off IR this week, Samuel's opportunities out of the backfield may be few and far between. Still, when healthy, Samuel is the top option in the passing game for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.