49ers' Deebo Samuel: Tops century mark again in win

Samuel caught eight of 10 targets for 134 yards in Sunday's 36-26 win over the Cardinals.

The Niners fell into a 16-0 hole in the second quarter, forcing Kyle Shanahan to abandon his running game, and with George Kittle (knee) inactive and Emmanuel Sanders ineffective due to his rib injury, it was Samuel who emerged as Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite downfield option. The rookie receiver has now hauled in 16 of 21 targets for 246 yards over the last two games, and while he hasn't caught a TD pass since Week 2, Samuel is putting together an impressive second-half breakout. He may be proving he deserves to maintain an elevated target volume even after the rest of the Niners' weapons get healthy.