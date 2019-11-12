49ers' Deebo Samuel: Tops century mark in loss
Samuel caught eight of 11 targets for 112 yards in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks.
Samuel's career-best outing saw him pick up the slack after fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders was forced to exit due to a ribs injury. With Pro-Bowl tight end George Kittle (knee/ankle) sidelined as well, Samuel led San Francisco in all major receiving categories, adding a game-long gain of 30 yards for good measure. The rookie second-rounder would figure to remain a focal point should Sanders and Kittle remain out in Week 11 versus the Cardinals, but their availability will need to be tracked in advance of kickoff in order to form a clearer outlook.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...