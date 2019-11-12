49ers' Deebo Samuel: Tops century mark in loss

Samuel caught eight of 11 targets for 112 yards in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks.

Samuel's career-best outing saw him pick up the slack after fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders was forced to exit due to a ribs injury. With Pro-Bowl tight end George Kittle (knee/ankle) sidelined as well, Samuel led San Francisco in all major receiving categories, adding a game-long gain of 30 yards for good measure. The rookie second-rounder would figure to remain a focal point should Sanders and Kittle remain out in Week 11 versus the Cardinals, but their availability will need to be tracked in advance of kickoff in order to form a clearer outlook.