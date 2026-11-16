Samuel rushed three times for 78 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 31 yards and another score in the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Samuel made his return from a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, and the versatile veteran was put right to work as the de facto No. 1 receiver with Mike Evans (Achilles) still sidelined. Samuel came just a yard short of tying his single-game career high in rushing yards, and his receiving and rushing touchdowns came from 11 and 70 yards out, respectively. Samuel has five total touchdowns through six games heading into a Week 11 home matchup against a tough Vikings defense next Sunday night.