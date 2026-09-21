Samuel caught three of four targets for 31 yards in the 49ers' 35-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He rushed one time for four yards.

Samuel didn't have quite the success he did in Week 1 against the Rams, but San Francisco controlled this game from start to finish, and Brock Purdy only needed to attempt 22 passes. With the Niners continuing to lose wideouts to injuries, Samuel is locked into the WR2 role behind Mike Evans (hip) headed into next Sunday's home date with the Cardinals. Through two games, Samuel has nine catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's also rushed two times for 16 yards.