Samuel caught two of four targets for 61 yards and carried one time for an additional 14 yards during Saturday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

Although Samuel received just three touches, he was perhaps his team's most impactful offensive player. He drew a deep pass interference call in the third quarter before taking a 45-yard reception into the red zone on the next play. Samuel also ripped off an impressive gain on the ground and will look to build off an excellent debut next Monday against Denver.