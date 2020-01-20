49ers' Deebo Samuel: Totals 89 yards in win

Samuel caught two passes (three targets) for 46 yards and rushed twice for 43 yards in Sunday's NFC Championship Game victory over Green Bay.

Samuel's two-catch performance led all San Francisco receivers in a game where the team threw the ball just eight times. The dynamic rookie was able to bolster his final stat line with a couple of big end around rushes as he has done at times this season. The 49ers may be forced to actually pass the ball with regularity if the Chiefs' aerial attack is able to put up some early points in the Super Bowl, which could make Samuel a nice value play after modest receiving outputs in the team's first two playoff wins.