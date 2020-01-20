49ers' Deebo Samuel: Totals 89 yards in win
Samuel caught two passes (three targets) for 46 yards and rushed twice for 43 yards in Sunday's NFC Championship Game victory over Green Bay.
Samuel's two-catch performance led all San Francisco receivers in a game where the team threw the ball just eight times. The dynamic rookie was able to bolster his final stat line with a couple of big end around rushes as he has done at times this season. The 49ers may be forced to actually pass the ball with regularity if the Chiefs' aerial attack is able to put up some early points in the Super Bowl, which could make Samuel a nice value play after modest receiving outputs in the team's first two playoff wins.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.