Samuel recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 57 yards in Monday's 38-10 win over the Cardinals. He added three rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel led the 49ers in targets and tied with Christian McCaffrey for the lead in receptions. His longest catch of the day went for 19 yards, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. However, he did the majority of his damage on a 39-yard run off the left end to reach the end zone. That marked Samuel's first touchdown since Week 5 and only his fourth total score of the season. He has also surpassed 100 total yards in a game only once for the campaign.