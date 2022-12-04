Samuel (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported four hours earlier that Samuel is being treated as a true game-time decision ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but Schefter's report suggests the star wideout is likely on the probable side of the questionable tag. Regardless, the 49ers still plan to put Samuel through a pregame workout, and if his deep thigh bruise presents no complications, he'll avoid placement on the inactive list, which will be released 90 minutes before kickoff. Schefter nor Rapoport has provided any indication that Samuel will be limited if he plays.