Samuel (quad) is trending towards a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel picked up a deep thigh bruise in last Sunday's win over the Saints, and the team has been relatively cautious with the star receiver's practice time as a result. The 49ers are expected to have Samuel test the quad injury prior to the pivotal matchup against the Dolphins, but when those tests occur will be pertinent information for fantasy managers given the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.