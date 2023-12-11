Samuel caught seven of nine targets for 149 yards and a touchdown while scoring another touchdown on his lone carry of one yard in Sunday's 28-16 win over Seattle.

Samuel exploded for two more touchdowns a week after posting one of the best fantasy scores of his career by scoring thrice against the Eagles in Week 13. The 27-year-old did most of his damage lined up on the perimeter as a receiver, resulting in his third 100-yard game of the season and second in as many weeks. Samuel continued returning kickoffs in lieu of Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) -- who was placed on IR this week -- returning two kicks for 42 yards in addition to his strong contributions on offense. Deebo's fantasy managers will enjoy the benefit of San Francisco's soft schedule to close the fantasy season, starting with a matchup against the 3-10 Cardinals next Sunday.