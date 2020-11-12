Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Samuel (hamstring) is a "long shot" to suit up against the Saints on Sunday, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Samuel hasn't yet practiced this week while nursing a lingering hamstring issue. Shanahan said he expects the versatile wideout to return after San Francisco's bye in Week 11, which would make his next possible return date Nov. 29 against the Rams. With Kendrick Bourne also uncertain for Sunday's game due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it looks like Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James and Trent Taylor could comprise the 49ers' wide receiver corps in New Orleans.