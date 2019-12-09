49ers' Deebo Samuel: Uses legs to eclipse century mark
Samuel had five catches (eight targets) for 76 yards and rushed for 33 yards on two carries in Sunday's 48-46 win over New Orleans.
Samuel's line will understandably be dwarfed by Emmanuel Sanders' monstrous fantasy line (seven catches, 157 yards, a receiving touchdown and a passing touchdown), but the former's output is certainly worth paying attention to. The rookie has quietly put up five consecutive double-digit fantasy point performances as he continues to gain Jimmy Garoppolo's trust in a starting role. The Falcons rank in the bottom-third of the league in pass defense, and they have enough firepower on offense to potentially force the 49ers to feature a more pass-happy gameplan, making Samuel viable in most formats for Week 15.
More News
