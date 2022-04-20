Samuel has asked the 49ers to trade him, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 49ers have sought to discuss a long-term deal with the versatile wideout, but Samuel evidently would prefer a change of scenery. In any case, if San Francisco does elect to field trade offers for the 2019 second-rounder, there would no doubt be plenty of interest. Samuel is approaching the final year of his rookie deal and is thus line for a lucrative contract extension after putting together an outstanding season in 2021. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that the 26-year-old wasn't expected to participate in any on-field work during the 49ers' voluntary offseason program.