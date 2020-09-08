Samuel (foot) did not participate in Monday's practice, but a decision regarding his status for Week 1 could be made in the coming days, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

We got some positive news regarding Samuel when the team lifted him from the NFI list this past weekend, and it sounds like a Week 1 debut remains in play. Team officials have flip-flopped on the sophomore's status following offseason foot surgery in June, but they will bring in foot specialist, Dr. Robert Anderson, to be a part of the decision-making trust on Tuesday that will help give us a clearer picture to the wideout's availability. A healthy return against Arizona on Sunday would put Samuel on the bare minimum of the initial recovery table projections.