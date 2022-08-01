Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers will ease Samuel back up to a full workload at practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Samuel, who Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports has already signed his three-year, $71.55 million contract extension with the 49ers, won't handle 100 percent of practice reps Monday. Of course, all indications that Samuel will only have his activities ramped up due to an abundance of caution, rather than due to any injury concerns. The star wideout will be able to spend training camp establishing a rapport with Trey Lance, who Shanahan recently officially anointed the starting quarterback for 2022.