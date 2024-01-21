Samuel will undergo additional testing on his shoulder after exiting Saturday's 24-21 win over the Packers in the divisional round, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

The 49ers are hoping to rule out a hairline fracture in his shoulder, which is the injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Browns that forced him to miss two games. Samuel reportedly told members of the 49ers that he was "OK", but head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that Samuel not finishing the playoff game is a sign of a potentially serious injury. We won't know for sure until Samuel undergoes the additional tests. Jauan Jennings was the main beneficiary of Samuel's absence, recording five catches for 61 yards.