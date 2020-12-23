Head coach Kyle Shanahan reaffirmed Tuesday that Samuel (hamstring) won't play in either of the 49ers' final two games of the season, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Just over a week ago, Shanahan said Samuel would be shut down for the regular season, but the coach left the door open for the wideout to return to action during a potential postseason run. However, after the 49ers were officially eliminated from playoff contention following Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Samuel will now have to wait until 2021 to see his next competitive action. The second-year player only suited up in seven games for the 49ers this season, but he was productive during his time on the field with 33 receptions for 391 yards and a touchdown to go with 26 more yards on the ground.