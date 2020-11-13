Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This will be Samuel's sixth absence of the season and third in a row, but he at least has a bye coming up in Week 11 to help his chances of avoiding any additional missed games. With TE George Kittle (foot) also sidelined, QB Nick Mullens figures to lean on Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Jordan Reed and Jerick McKinnon, though Week 9 standout Richie James could also get involved.