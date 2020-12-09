Samuel will miss Wednesday's practice due to a foot contusion, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Samuel played 95 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Bills, with most of his production coming in the fourth quarter after Buffalo extended the lead to 17 points. His foot injury doesn't sound serious, as coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Samuel might have been able to practice Wednesday if the 49ers had played their last game on Sunday rather than Monday, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. The wide receiver will have two more chances to practice before Sunday's matchup with Washington.