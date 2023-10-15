Samuel (shoulder) has been ruled out for a return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Samuel failed to haul in his lone target and carried twice for 11 yards before exiting in the first half with the shoulder injury. The 49ers haven't revealed the extent of the issue, but Samuel could be headed for an MRI as the team aims to get a full picture of the injury. Samuel will have more time than usual to heal up from the injury with the 49ers traveling to Minnesota for a Monday night game in Week 7.