Samuel (shoulder) has been ruled out from returning to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel was originally diagnosed with a head injury after exiting the game in the first quarter, and he was briefly able to return to the contest. However, he left the field soon thereafter and headed to San Francisco's locker room, where he was diagnosed with a left shoulder injury. Samuel had imaging on the shoulder and wasn't in uniform upon the start of the second half, and he's since been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Brandon Aiyuk is likely to take on an even more prominent role in the passing game with Samuel out of the matchup, while Jauan Jennings is likely to slide in as the 49ers' No. 2 wideout. Ray-Ray McCloud and Chris Conley could also see more work.